Belmont Stakes 2024 guide: A closer look at Triple Crown’s final jewel as race moves to Saratoga

It’s June, which means the annual running of the Belmont is finally upon us.

While Arcangelo won last year’s Belmont Stakes, Seize the Grey enters this year’s race as the odds on favorite. Seize the Grey is just a few weeks removed from winning the Preakness Stakes.

Early last month, Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish and has the third-best odds to take place during the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

A lot of eyes will also be on Sierra Leone and jockey Flavien Prat. While Prat has come up short in previous attempts to win the “Test of the Champion,” he has reason to be optimistic about this year’s race.

The Belmont Stakes represents the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Where is this year’s Belmont Stakes taking place?

Belmont Park, the horse race’s traditional home, is undergoing a massive renovation project. The construction forced this year’s race to relocate to Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Horses and jockeys will have to adjust to the racing surface. The oval at Saratoga is also smaller than the one at Belmont Park.

Closer look at betting odds

1. Seize the Grey (Jaime Torres) 8-1 2. Resilience (Junior Alvarado) 10-1 3. Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez Jr.) 5-1 4. The Wine Steward (Manny Franco) 15-15. Antiquarian (John Velazauez) 12-16. Dornoch (Luis Saez) 15-1 7. Protective (Tyler Gaffalion) 20-1 8. Honor Marie (Florent Geroux) 12-1 9. Sierra Leone (Flavien Prat) 9-510. Mindframe (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 7-2

How to watch?

The Belmont Stakes will be broadcast on FOX.

TV: FOX, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2Streaming: Fox Sports appPurse: $2 million

The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes’ post time is set for 6:41 p.m. on June 8.

