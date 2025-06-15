Ben Roethlisberger suggests Aaron Rodgers’ first year with Steelers ‘might be his last go’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a lengthy courtship, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers finally agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

On June 7, the Steelers posted a photo of Rodgers signing his contract. The photo was accompanied by the caption “done deal.” ESPN reported the deal is worth $13.65 million and includes $10 million in guarantees. The contract also features incentives that could raise the total value to a maximum of $19.5 million, according to the report.

Rodgers’ move to the Steel City was met with varied reactions from fans and sports figures. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one of the latest to voice his thoughts on Rodgers’ prospects with the storied franchise.

Roethlisberger expressed skepticism about the idea the 41-year-old quarterback will be under center beyond the 2025 season.

“I don’t think he’s got much more after this year,” Roethlisberger said during a recent episode of the “Footbahlin” podcast.

Roethlisberger cited Rodgers’ journey back from his season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. The Steelers legend recalled how he felt after he worked his way back from a serious elbow injury he sustained in 2019 and suggested Rodgers could have a similar experience.

“This might be it for him, personally. I’m just guessing. Coming off my elbow, my first year back, I felt like I was 100. You don’t realize you’re not 100 until the next year, when you are 100,” the two-time Super Bowl winner said.

“He’s coming, one year last year off his Achilles. He’s probably like, ‘I felt pretty good.’ This year, he’s going to be better in the sense of (his) body feeling better. That doesn’t mean he’ll play better. There’s a lot of other factors on that.

“I think this might be his last go.”

Roethlisberger spent two more seasons at quarterback with the Steelers after the elbow injury.

The Steelers also confirmed Rodgers would wear No. 8 this season, the same number he wore with the New York Jets.

Rodgers’ name became synonymous with the No. 12 during his lengthy tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Terry Bradshaw wore No. 12 during his storied career with the Steelers.

