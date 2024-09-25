Bengals’ Cam-Taylor Britt has no regrets about pregame critique of rookie QB Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ “Monday Night Football” debut was a night to remember.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, finished the night with two passing touchdowns and used his legs to add another score. One of those touchdowns was the result of Daniels’ picturesque 27-yard strike to wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the fourth quarter.

Daniels was able to evade the pressure in the pocket and deliver an accurate pass to the Pro Bowl wide receiver. The impressive play from the rookie quarterback brought back memories of some recent comments from Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt shared about Daniels before the Commanders-Bengals Week 3 game kicked off.

Taylor-Britt suggested that Washington’s coaches present Daniels with a simplistic scheme that effectively acts as a “nice college offense.”

If the Commanders did indeed run a college-style offense, the Bengals defenders and coaches were largely unsuccessful in their efforts to counter it on Monday. Washington’s offense was so efficient that the team avoided using their punter’s services all game long.

According to data complied by the Elias Sports Bureau, Monday night’s game marked the first time in the Super Bowl era that an NFL game ended with neither of the participating teams punting or committing a turnover.

Although the Commanders’ offense put up 356 yards and 38 points in the win over the Bengals, Taylor-Britt said he did not have any regrets about his pregame remarks.

“I don’t regret it,” Taylor-Britt said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Taylor-Britt also clarified that his initial comments were not made with any malice.

“I didn’t mean anything malicious out of the comment. It was made bigger than it was. Yes, I can eat my words most definitely. We did take an L today.”

The Commanders look to stay on the winning track this weekend when they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Bengals will try to get their first win of the season when they go head-to-head with the Carolina Panthers.

