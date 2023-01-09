Bengals fan claims NFL ordered signs criticizing Roger Goodell to be taken down

A Cincinnati Bengals superfan is claiming that the league ordered his signs criticizing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to be taken down during Sunday’s final regular season matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jim Foster posted an image of the signs to Twitter on Sunday, adding that the league allegedly ordered security to ask him to take them down.

“[The NFL] just made us take down these posters,” Foster wrote in the post. “Security was VERY nice about this.”

Foster told FOX19 in Cincinnati he believes it was an “NFL directive,” but was adamant that the encounter with security was pleasant.

“We think NY called and had our banner taken down,” he told the outlet. “The security folks were very nice to us. We are good. MOVING ON TO PLAYOFFS WITH NO COIN FLIP!”

Neither the Bengals nor the NFL immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The signs seemed to be in response to the NFL’s decision to decide a playoff site for the Bengals-Ravens wild card game with a coin toss – a scenario the Bengals voiced their opinion against.

Star running back Joe Mixon even celebrated a touchdown in Sunday’s game with his own coin toss.

“The best thing about that whole thing was that we got the [win],” Mixon said after the game, via ESPN.

The Bengals avoided leaving it up to fate with a 27-16 win over the Ravens and finished out the regular season as AFC North champions on an eight-game winning streak.