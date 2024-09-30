Bengals great Willie Anderson maintains belief Hall of Fame has ‘bias’ against right tackles

Willie Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection while he starred as a Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman for 12 seasons.

Anderson has made it clear he believes he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and why he thinks there’s a “bias” against right tackles.

He explained to TMZ Sports earlier in the week why he thinks protecting the blind side isn’t the only thing important in football and why this could be the time he gets into Canton.

“Look at the guys at right tackle that we’ve faced on the line of scrimmage. I think the guys that I’ve faced and the job I’ve done… I think there’s only one or two right tackles in the Hall of Fame. If it’s not one or two, it’s under five,” Anderson said.

“I think it’s been very misrepresented, I think, because people get the wrong (perception) about (it) because scouts have said, ‘Left tackle, left tackle,’ but when you play the game of football you realize both tackles are important…. I still think there has been a bias toward right tackles.”

Anderson theorized in July in an interview on “Up & Adams” that “The Blind Side” movie was keeping him from the Hall of Fame.

He told TMZ Sports he only used that as an example because left tackles were being portrayed in the game at the time.

“The Blind Side” was a book by Michael Lewis, which was later turned into a film. Sandra Bullock earned an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film and book focus on Michael Oher’s upbringing.

