Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase takes credit after second quarter scuffle with Chiefs: ‘I started it off’

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was talking before, during and after he lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

In the week leading up to the game, Chase said Kansas City didn’t “have a Jalen Ramsey” in its secondary, saying he was just “adding fire to the fuel” to the rivalry.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s 25-17 Kansas City win, Chase was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty after he got into a shoving match with Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

After the game, Chase kept talking.

“Just trash-talking. Can’t handle it,” Chase said after the game when asked about the scuffle with Sneed.

“I started it off,” Chase added when asked who instigated the trash-talking. “Their whole defense was mad at me. It started at the beginning on the game. You’ve seen it. Everybody’s seen it. That’s just what I like to do.”

Chase also appeared to double down on his criticism of Kansas City’s secondary, saying the Chiefs’ defense has a “good upfront. That’s it.”

The star wide receiver had three catches for 41 yards as Cincinnati dropped to 8-8 on the season and was eliminated from playoff contention.

“We had some words during the game,” Sneed said after the game, according to The Kansas City Star. “But, you know, check the stats.”

It was a frustrating season for Cincinnati after losing quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury in mid-November.

The Bengals won three straight to move to 8-6 before dropping their last two games.

“He’s one of the best players on planet Earth,” head coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow, “but that’s just part of life. And you know, you have to be able to deal with it and move on. We’re not the only team that deals with losing players. I’m proud of the way this team continued to fight. Proud of the way Jake [Browning] stepped in and continued to lead. This team did not lay down for anybody. It has not gone our way the last two weeks, but that doesn’t mean I’m not proud of what these guys did.”

Kansas City secured their eighth consecutive AFC West title with the Week 17 victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report