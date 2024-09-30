Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase takes subtle Diddy dig after getting asked baby oil question

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase finally had the breakout game he had been looking for to start the season as the team snapped its losing streak on Sunday.

Chase had three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals topped the Carolina Panthers, 34-24.

As Chase met with the media near his locker room, he was asked whether he was wearing baby oil as he was able to slip through the Panthers’ would-be tacklers. Chase appeared to be a little thrown off by the question and took a subtle shot at Sean “Diddy” Combs in the process.

“No,” he said in response. “We gotta keep that for somebody else. That’s not my question right there.

“I did do it as a kid though. You can’t even ask that no more bro. There’s too much going on in life right now with that.”

Combs was arrested earlier this month on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, and he pleaded not guilty. As part of the investigation, authorities allegedly seized various “Freak Off” supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Chase has 4,017 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in 49 career regular-season games. According to the NFL, Chase became the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 4,000 receiving yards and 30 touchdown catches in his first 50 games.

He joined a club that consists of Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green.

“It’s just contact balance and explosiveness, which is so difficult to put all together in one snap,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “That speaks to who Ja’Marr is.”

In the win, Joe Burrow was 22-of-31 with 232 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.