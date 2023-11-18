Bengals’ Joe Burrow out for rest of season with wrist injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday.

Burrow left Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with the injury. He tried throwing on the sideline but was clearly unable to.

The NFL reportedly launched an investigation into the Bengals over their injury report when it came to Burrow. The team posted a video on X, which appeared to show him having a soft cast on his right hand, but later deleted the post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Burrow was not listed on the team’s injury report going into Thursday.

Jake Browning replaced Burrow in the game. He was 8-of-14 with 68 passing yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincinnati lost the game, 34-20. Browning figures to be the quarterback for the remainder of the season at this point.

Taylor said the injury to Burrow will likely require surgery.

“It’s tough. You work so hard for seasons and moments like these. So whenever you get hurt and ends it early, it’s tough to handle, but that’s part of the game. I’ve been here before, just gotta grind it out,” Burrow told reporters on Friday.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH FIRED WEEKS AFTER HOLDING BAPTISM CEREMONY FOLLOWING PRACTICE

Burrow said he “felt a pop” when throwing a touchdown to Joe Mixon, just one play after he landed on the wrist when getting tackled.

“Tried to give it a go, just couldn’t get it done. Obviously got the news today, so, not great,” he added.

The Bengals now sit in last place in the AFC North at 5-5 with the hardest schedule remaining in the league, so it’s hard to imagine that they’ll make the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Burrow missed most of training camp when he strained a calf. It took him a bit to get going in the season, but prior to the wrist injury, he was his normal self. In 10 games, he threw for 2,309 yards on 66.8% passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bengals made Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history with a massive five-year, $275 million deal right as the season started in September, with $219.5 million of it guaranteed.