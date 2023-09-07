Bengals’ Joe Burrow says he’s ‘ready to go’ for Week 1 against Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow gave his own health update ahead of Week 1, and fans will be happy with what he said.

“I’m ready to go. I’m expecting to play,” Burrow said, per NFL Network.

It’s what all Bengals fans wanted to hear considering Burrow has been dealing with a calf strain in training camp.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Burrow needed a cart to get off the practice field July 27 after straining his calf during a team drill and hasn’t practiced since. However, head coach Zac Taylor has said nothing negative to say about about Burrow’s progress.

Taylor told reporters two weeks ago Burrow looks the best he’s ever seen him in the preseason.

“This one is in the calf. He looks great,” Taylor said. “Physically, just walking around, he looks probably as good as he’s ever looked at this point.”

BENGALS’ JOE BURROW ‘LOOKS GREAT’ PHYSICALLY WEEKS AFTER SUFFERING CALF INJURY

Health hasn’t been the best subject for Burrow the past couple preseasons. He dealt with ACL and MCL recovery in 2021 and had surgery last season for a ruptured appendix.

Last year’s appendix scare didn’t have Burrow sidelined to start the year. And it appears he will be suiting up to face the Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday.

Burrow was also throwing and running on the field prior to the Bengals’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. That continued as the preseason schedule went on.

The LSU product followed up a Super Bowl appearance in 2021 with his best record in the regular season as a starter, going 12-4 with 4,475 yards passing with 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions over 16 games.

The Bengals reached the AFC championship game last season after defeating the Buffalo Bills on the road in snowy conditions but fell to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller at Arrowhead Stadium.

Entering Burrow’s fourth year, many expect the Bengals to back up the Brinks truck for Burrow’s long-term extension. While those discussions have begun, Burrow told the NFL Network it was the last thing on his mind at the moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burrow is focused on the Bengals’ Super Bowl hopes, which has been the case since the organization drafted him first overall in 2020.