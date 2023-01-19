Bengals’ Joe Mixon says presale tickets of potential Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game is ‘disrespectful’

Tickets for a potential AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have already gone on sale.

Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon had some choice words for the NFL, warning ahead of Sunday’s divisional round game not to count out the Bengals.

The league told teams to begin selling tickets Wednesday for a potential rematch of the 2021 AFC championship game, which would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Jan. 29 if the Bills and Chiefs advance.

The Bengals previously voiced their opinion opposing the NFL’s decision to modify the playoffs as a result of their Week 17 matchup against the Bills’ being ruled a “no contest.” Having eventually won home-field advantage and the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati will face Buffalo again this weekend.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN SAYS TOM BRADY’S PRESS CONFERENCE WAS ‘A LITTLE TOO SENTIMENTAL FOR MY LIKING’

News of the ticket sales reached the Bengals’ locker room Wednesday, and Mixon didn’t hesitate to share his take on it.

“I mean, to be honest, it’s disrespectful,” he said when asked if the reports motivated the team. “But we’re not worried about that s—. Like I said, we got a game to play on Sunday, right? So you can’t count us out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We got a game to play on Sunday. Like I said, that other stuff — that don’t mean s—. We’re gonna go out there on Sunday, and we’re gonna do what the hell we gotta do to come back with the ‘W,’ and then we’re gonna see what they’re talking about.”

Despite battling through a number of injuries, the Bengals are looking to defend their AFC championship title, but they’ll have to get through the Bills at home. The Chiefs will take on the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of reaching their fifth consecutive AFC title game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Season ticket holders for the Chiefs and Bills were able to purchase tickets Wednesday for a Chiefs-Bills rematch, while other fans can sign up for another presale Friday.

Buyers will get full refunds if the Jaguars or Bengals win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.