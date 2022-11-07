Bengals’ Joe Mixon scores 4 touchdowns vs. Panthers in first half, team tops 300 total yards

The Cincinnati Bengals came out of the gates hot against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their Week 9 matchup.

The Bengals scored 35 points in the first half against the Panthers, including 28 points in the second quarter alone, and all the touchdowns came on the offensive side of the ball.

Burrow was 18-for-23 with 169 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown. Joe Mixon scored three touchdowns on the ground and caught Burrow’s touchdown pass. Mixon added 113 yards on the ground on 15 carries and had 58 yards on four catches for Cincinnati.

The Bengals had 311 total yards on seven drives, and the Panthers went into halftime with just over 30 total yards on six offensive possessions.

Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker was 3-for-10 passing with only nine passing yards and two interceptions. D’Onta Foreman had seven yards on the ground on three carries. Carolina had six penalties for 45 yards in the first half as well and never made it to the red zone.

Cincinnati came into the game 4-4 after a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

The Panthers lost in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons last week. They were 2-6 entering the game.