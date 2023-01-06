Bengals long snapper on Damar Hamlin: ‘I believe wholeheartedly in the power of prayer’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and breathing on his own after doctors removed his breathing tube overnight.

The positive news on Friday follows reports on Thursday that doctors have seen a “remarkable improvement” in Hamlin and that he appears to be “neurologically intact.”

Hamlin FaceTimed with his Bills teammates Friday morning, with the second-year pro sharing a special message for his teammates.

“Love you boys,” Hamlin said.

Since Monday night’s terrifying events when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals, thoughts and prayers have poured in for Hamlin and his family.

On Thursday, Bengals rookie long snapper Cal Adomitis – a high school and college teammate of Hamlin’s – shared his thoughts on the positive news around Hamlin’s condition.

“We just got a hold of some pretty cool t-shirts today that I’m sure a lot guys will be wearing,” Adomitis told reporters on Thursday when asked how the team can honor Hamlin on Sunday.

“I believe wholeheartedly in the power of prayer. And I know everyone in this locker room has been praying for him non-stop,” he continued. “That’s the best thing you can do at this point and time.”

Adomitis and Hamlin both attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, and the two played football together at the University of Pittsburgh.

Adomitis was one year behind Hamlin in high school.

The two shared a quick hello before the start of Monday’s game, which the NFL said Thursday will not be resumed.

“He was definitely always kind of the big man on campus through high school. He had, shoot-40 something offers. He’s always the type of guy that treated everyone the same,” Adomitis said of Hamlin, according to Cleveland.com.

“I’ve kind of been the type of dude that’s been fighting to get on the field since about my sophomore year in high school, but nonetheless, he’s always treating treat me the same as anyone else in that team. I think that’s really kind of a true statement of his character, really.”

The Bills are preparing for their final regular season game on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

