Bengals make Joe Burrow highest-paid player in NFL history with massive five-year extension: reports

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly made their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow, the highest-paid player in NFL history with a massive five-year extension prior to the 2023 NFL season.

The record deal is worth a whopping $275 million over the five years, with $219.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

That comes out to a $55 million average per season once the extension begins.

Burrow has been dealing with a calf strain in training camp, but the Bengals couldn’t be any more confident in their first overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow had two years and $41 million remaining on his rookie deal, so the extension would give him a total of $316 million over the next seven seasons.

Burrow told reporters Wednesday he was “ready to go” to start the 2023, and he was asked about his contract. He said it was the last thing on his mind, but it clearly wasn’t for the Bengals. Negotiations have been going on for months with Burrow’s reps and the Bengals.

Burrow has played just three years in the NFL, but he has proven to be one of the league’s top quarterbacks, reaching the Super Bowl in his sophomore campaign. He also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after he tore his ACL and MCL in 2020, ending his rookie year after 10 games.

Burrow followed up the Super Bowl appearance with his best record in the regular season as a starter, going 12-4 with 4,475 yards passing with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 16 games.

The Bengals reached the AFC championship game last season after defeating the Buffalo Bills on the road in snowy conditions but fell to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller at Arrowhead Stadium.

The LSU product turned the tide for the organization, which had the worst record in the NFL in 2019, collecting just two wins for the lowest total in NFL history.

Now, the Bengals will continue to have Super Bowl aspirations with Burrow the main reason why.

In his first three seasons, Burrow has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdown and 31 interceptions, completing 68.2% of his passes with his first Pro Bowl selection last season.