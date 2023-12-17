Bengals overcome two-touchdown deficit for wild overtime win over Vikings

Who would’ve thought that a battle between Nick Mullens and Jake Browning would give one of the best games of the season? Well, the two backup quarterbacks put on a show in the first Saturday game of the season.

But it was the Cincinnati folk hero in Browning who got the W, as the Bengals overcame a 14-point deficit to win, 27-24, in overtime.

Cincinnati got the ball first but went three-and-out after a no-call on what could have been defensive pass interference on third down. Minnesota was across midfield in two plays, but the Vikings were unable to get the first down on back-to-back QB sneaks with just a yard to go.

On 3rd and 9, Browning scrambled to the right and somehow found Tyler Boyd for the first down, and he stayed on his feet to eventually get to the Minnesota 13, and Evan McPherson drilled the chip-shot to give Cincinnati the win.

The first half was slow – the Bengals kicked a field goal on their first drive, and the Vikings answered back with a touchdown, but the final six drives of the half featured four punts and two interceptions, both thrown by Nick Mullens.

The second half featured much better football – the Vikings opened up the half with Mullens finding Jordan Addison for a 37-yard score, increasing their lead to 14-3. After a Jake Browning interception, Minnesota knocked down a field goal to go up 14. But the Bengals weren’t dead yet, scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives, including a Joe Mixon score on 4th and goal from the 1 with 7:46 to go.

On the ensuing Vikings’ drive, Mullens threw a pick-six that would have given the Bengals a late lead, but it was called back due to an offsides penalty. Using the flag to their advantage, they continued to march, and Mullens scrambled to find Addison for his second score of the game, putting themselves up 24-17 with 3:48 to go.

But it was too much clock for the Bengals. With 39 seconds left, Browning threw a prayer on the run, and Tee Higgins high-pointed the ball at the 1 and reached over the pylon for the score – the PAT tied the game at 24.

The victory did come at a price, though, as Ja’Marr Chase left the contest with an undisclosed injury. Before leaving, he had four catches for 64 yards, leading his team. Higgins scored two touchdowns, while Browning completed 29 of his 42 passes for 324 yards.

Addison led all receivers with 111 yards in the losing effort – Ty Chandler ran for 132 yards on his 23 carries, while Mullens went 26-for-33 for 303 yards.

The Bengals, now 8-6 without Burrow, are currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Minnesota, now 7-7, also is in sixth.

Cincy is back in action next Saturday in an AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 7-6. Minnesota will host the NFC North leading Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.