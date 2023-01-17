FOX Sports 

Bengals’ Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for legendary 98-yard fumble return: ‘Terrified of getting caught’

 

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night thanks to one of the more iconic plays in recent NFL playoff memory.

Without the services of Lamar Jackson, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley performed valiantly, keeping Baltimore in the game against a Bengals team that had won eight in a row heading into the playoffs.

Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals scores a 98 yard touchdown off of a recovered fumble by Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Ravens had a third-and-goal from the Bengals’ one-yard line with a chance to break a 17-17 tie.

The tie was broken, but not in a way anyone expected.

Huntley attempted to hurdle over the line of scrimmage, extending the football in order to break the endzone plane.

The ball was knocked from Huntley’s hand before he crossed the goal line, landing in the waiting arms of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) fumbles the ball as it is knocked away by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, left, in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Bengals’ Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The big man rumbled 98 yards for the score, giving Cincinnati a 24-17 lead and the game’s final score.

Hubbard was mic’d up on Sunday, and the Cincinnati native was just happy he was able to outrun the Ravens on his game-winning scamper.

“I was so terrified of getting caught. I was like ‘He’s on my a–,'” Hubbard told his teammate on the sideline.

Hubbard’s 98-yard score was the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL playoff history and the longest postseason go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said. “It’s pretty special.”

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) uses oxygen after scoring 98-yard touchdown from a fumble recovery during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
(Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The win over the Ravens advanced the Bengals to the AFC Divisional Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Cincinnati is looking to return to the Super Bowl after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

 