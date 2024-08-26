Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase participates in first full practice as contract dispute continues

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase finally suited up and participated in a full practice for the first time this training camp.

Chase, who had been holding out in the preseason due to a contract dispute with the Bengals, was spotted at practice with the rest of his teammates.

There’s been no word on whether a long-term extension Chase has been seeking has been sorted out with the front office.

Chase has been at the team facility, though, and there have been reports that he participated in some drills prior to Sunday’s practice.

However, he hasn’t taken part in a full practice, but that streak ended today with Week 1 against the New England Patriots the next game on the schedule on Sept. 8.

Chase is entering his fourth NFL season, and like many star receivers this offseason, he’s looking to cash in after putting up solid numbers on his rookie deal, which was worth $30.8 million over four years.

Several receivers got paid this offseason, with Minnesota Vikings stud Justin Jefferson, Chase’s former LSU teammate, getting the highest extension at $140 million total over four years, which pays out $35 million annually to lead the league in that position group.

The Detroit Lions paid Amon-Ra St. Brown (four years, $120 million), and the Philadelphia Eagles extended A.J. Brown again (three years, $96 million) to keep him through the 2029 season.

With the Bengals picking up Chase’s fifth-year option, he is set to make $21.8 million next season. But with the price tags he’s been seeing for other top receivers in the league, he’s looking to get a deal done before the year starts.

He isn’t the only big-name receiver still looking for an extension, as Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb hasn’t even shown up to the facility this offseason as his contract dispute has been on full display with owner Jerry Jones. The San Francisco 49ers are still dealing with Brandon Aiyuk’s situation as well.

But the Bengals and their fan base can feel a bit better knowing that Chase has returned for team practice with two weeks to go until the regular season opens. It’s no secret how important Chase is for quarterback Joe Burrow, who signed a $275 million extension before the start of last season.

When Burrow and Chase are both healthy, which wasn’t the case in 2023 as Burrow missed seven games due to a wrist injury, the Bengals’ offense is lethal. They reached the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, reaching the Super Bowl once, where they’d be defeated by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals are hoping to reach those heights again this season, and they’ll need the playmaking abilities Chase brings to the table as the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart to do so.

Whether that production comes with a new extension before the season begins remains to be seen.

