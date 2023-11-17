Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase says his father used to lather him with baby oil to help him slip past defenders

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has a reputation for slipping past defenders attempting to tackle him.

This week, Chase revealed a slippery substance helped him succeed.

“[My dad] just said, ‘Come here,'” Chase told The Athletic about what his father would say to him before games when he was a child.

“Then, he rubbed hella baby oil on me.”

The Cincinnati Bengals star seemed to suggest the baby oil application had become somewhat of a pregame ritual during his youth football days.

“He used to do it almost every game,” Chase said. “Then he told me don’t touch myself.”

Chase eventually stopped lathering up in baby oil, but the tactic seems to have helped him develop.

“Just putting it in my head that I’m not going to get tackled,” Chase said. “I thought and believed it. Him telling me they are not going to tackle you because you have baby oil on you. They are going to slip off you. Something like that sits in the back of your mind and lets you know you aren’t getting tackled.”

Chase went from dominating at his high school in Louisiana to winning a national championship with the LSU Tigers, catching passes from current Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Chase was the fifth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and has racked up 3,322 receiving yards in his 2½ seasons in the NFL. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year after the 2021 season.

The Bengals play the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens Thursday night. The Ravens sit atop the division with a 7-3 record. Cincinnati is hoping to pick up a key divisional win.