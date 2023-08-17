Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase seeks restraining order against woman, cites ‘disturbing pattern of harassment’

Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wideout Ja’Marr Chase has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against a woman who claims to be the mother of his child, court documents reveal. Chase is accusing the woman of harassing him and his mother after he refused to continue to have a relationship with her.

An attorney representing the NFL star filed a request for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County last week against 28-year-old Ambar Hunter, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The documents allege that Chase engaged in a “single night romantic relationship” with Hunter, but after he refused to continue having a relationship with her, she “engaged in an unhinged and disturbing pattern of harassment” against the football player and some members of his family dating back to July 2021.

“Ms. Hunter has done so in an effort to damage Mr. Chase’s brand and reputation in the NFL and destroy Mr. Chase’s corporate sponsorships,” the filing reads.

The request for a temporary restraining order also addressed the “false claims” that Hunter allegedly made on social media where she said she was a “victim of domestic violence” and that she and Chase share a child together.

An attorney for Chase said in the request that Hunter has refused DNA testing and declined to share any information related to a child support case.

The filing also accused Hunter of sharing private information, including the phone numbers of Chase and his mother, to her 18,000 followers on Instagram.

“Upon information and belief, Respondent is merely engaging in this behavior to embarrass Petitioner and punish him for terminating their brief and temporary relationship. Respondent must be restrained from this behavior before she causes even more emotional and reputational damage.”

The request for a temporary restraining order was made on allegations that Hunter harassed, stalked and made credible threats of violence against Chase and his family.

Chase, 23, was drafted fifth overall by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL draft. A standout at LSU, Chase quickly became one of the top receivers in the NFL, earning Pro bowl and All-Pro honors.

He was named 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after finishing the regular season with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.