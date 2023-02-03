Bengals star Joe Mixon has warrant out for arrest

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon.

An affidavit, obtained by Cincinnati’s WKRC-TV, alleged that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and “did knowingly point a firearm at the victim stating, ‘You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’t get me.'”

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” a Bengals spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Mixon, 26, has a history of off-the-field incidents that date back to his time as a student-athlete at Oklahoma. He punched a female student in the face in July 2014, and video later went viral of the incident.

Mixon’s punch left Amelia Molitor with a broken jaw and cheekbone. They later settled out of court.

“I’m thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately,” Mixon said in April 2017. “I was able to apologize to her one-to-one. The way I reacted that night, that’s not me. That’s not the way I was raised. I think she understands that. Talking together helps move us past what happened. I know I have to keep working to be a better person, and this is another step in that direction.”

Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 college season. He also had an incident with a parking attendant whom he intimidated in 2016, leading to another suspension, though not for the entire season.

These instances heading into the 2017 NFL Draft led to NFL teams questioning Mixon, but the Bengals chose him in the second round and have not had any issues up to this point.

He earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after rushing for 1,205 yards with 13 touchdowns as well as 48 receptions for 314 yards and three scores through the air.

This past season, Mixon rushed for 814 yards in 14 games with seven touchdowns for the Bengals, who made it to the AFC Championship Game.