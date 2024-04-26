Bengals star requests trade on eve of NFL Draft night: report

Trey Hendrickson has given the Cincinnati Bengals an ultimatum: a new contract or a new team.

The All-Pro defensive end has reportedly requested a trade if the Bengals aren’t willing to invest in a long-term deal, something his agent told ESPN on Wednesday they are willing to seek elsewhere.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get a long-term commitment from them,” Harold Lewis told the outlet.

“If we can’t, then we’re asking for a trade. And hopefully, if he gets traded, that’s what we do – get a long-term commitment with somewhere else.”

Hendrickson, 29, signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals in 2021. In July 2023, he signed a one-year contract extension worth $21 million that will keep him in Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

But valued as one of the league’s best defensive ends, Hendrickson is looking for a deal that reflects that.

The former New Orleans Saints defensive end received Pro Bowl nods in each of his three seasons with the Bengals. He was second in the league with 17.5 sacks last season, which also set the franchise single-season record.

According to The Athletic, the Bengals have “zero interest” in trading Hendrickson.

The news also follows reports that star wide receiver Tee Higgins has also requested a trade.

