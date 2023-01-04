Bengals’ Tee Higgins’ family slams suggestion wide receiver was at fault for Damar Hamlin situation

The mother of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins responded to criticism from former NFL linebacker Bart Scott over the play that preceded Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency.

Scott, who now works for ESPN, tried to break down the play that saw Hamlin make a tackle on Higgs, get up and then fall to the ground, resulting in a terrifying situation. The former New York Jets star said Hamlin didn’t appear to be ready for Higgins to lean into his chest.

“Right before the tackle, [Higgins] lowers his helmet and he kinda throws his body into [Hamlin’s] chest,” Scott began to explain. “He’s standing up because he’s thinking he’s gotta chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle, so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him. It’s one of those things you see as a linebacker.”

Scott received criticism for suggesting that Higgins was at fault for the whole ordeal.

Camilla Stewart, Higgins’ mother, reacted with one emoji. Higgins’ father, Eric, also told ESPN he was pleading with pundits and critics to stop blaming his son for the situation. The wide receiver also offered his thoughts and prayers to Hamlin in the trying time.

Prior to his breakdown of the play, Scott shared the same sentiment as everyone who witnessed it, saying, “What we saw last night was not normal.” However, he did mention that “we’ve seen that hit 1,000 times and we’ve never seen this outcome.”

“The fact we weren’t able to get [a thumbs up] just leaves us holding our collective breaths because all we want [is] our brother, our teammate, our friend to be OK. It’s that collective sigh of relief that we continue to wait for,” he said.

Doctors at the hospital got “promising readings that they had been hoping to see,” ESPN reported, citing Jordon Rooney and the Hamlin family. Rooney reportedly added that it appeared “progress” was made. Hamlin was still in the ICU sedated and considered to be in critical condition.

Rooney also clarified to the outlet that Hamlin needed to be resuscitated only once – at Paycor Stadium. Dorian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told CNN on Tuesday night that Hamlin’s heart needed to be restarted for a second time.

Rooney also cautioned that Hamlin still had a “long way to go in his recovery” but the family was optimistic.

Rooney has said he is Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep. He released a statement on behalf of the family on Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear how close he is in touch with the medical doctors treating the player.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.