Bengals’ Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player’s terrifying incident

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his thoughts and prayers to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after the player collapsed on the field Monday night and was rushed to the hospital.

Hamlin made the tackle on Higgins in the first quarter with about 5:58 remaining. The safety got up from the play and took two steps back before he collapsed to the field at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin was on the ground for a while as medical personnel came over to attend to him. The staff had to administer CPR and use an AED before he was put into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills later said he suffered cardiac arrest.

“My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro,” Higgins tweeted.

The NFL announced it postponed the game between the Bills and Bengals.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the league said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

The NFL Players Association also released a statement on the matter.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL,” the NFLPA said in a tweet. “The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”