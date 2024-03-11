Bengals’ Tee Higgins requests trade as NFL offseason gets into full gear: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins reportedly requested a trade Monday as the league’s contract negotiation period in free agency gets set to open.

The Bengals used the franchise tag on Higgins as it appeared the two sides were going to potentially negotiate a contract extension. But the NFL Network reported that Higgins’ side had no discussion about a long-term deal before the player received the tag.

If Higgins signs the tag, he will play for the Bengals on a one-year contract worth $21.8 million. Bengals coach Zac Taylor suggested that Higgins would be a part of the offense moving forward.

“Tee has done an outstanding job for us since we drafted him in 2020,” he said in a statement when Higgins received the tag. “I’m glad that he’ll continue to be a big part of our offense and our team.”

But that appeared to change Monday.

The Bengals selected Higgins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He quickly became among the top targets for Joe Burrow and fit nicely as the No. 2 wide receiver along with Ja’Marr Chase. His targets increased from his rookie season to his second year, even with the addition of Chase.

Last season, Higgins only played in 12 games as Cincinnati was bit by the injury bug. He had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdown catches. Cincinnati finished 9-8.

He has 257 catches for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons.

It’s unclear which teams could be interested in Higgins.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall had a message for his teammates Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson amid the reports Higgins requested a trade.

“Bout time we light another bonfire huh,” Hall wrote on X.

