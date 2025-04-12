Bernhard Langer, 67, narrowly misses cut at final Masters after just missing par putt on 18th hole

Bernhard Langer was one stroke away from history at the Masters Friday.

Langer, 67, needed to make par on the 18th hole at Augusta National to remain at 2-over, remain below the projected cut line and become the oldest player to make the cut in Masters history.

Langer hit the fairway on the par-4 18th, but his approach shot fell off the side of the green and rolled into a seating area.

As Langer walked to his ball, he received a standing ovation from fans who saluted the 1985 and 1993 Masters champion. He announced that this year’s tournament was going to be his final competitive appearance at Augusta.

Langer chipped his third shot just past the fringe of the green and left himself a lengthy par putt. It was a good one, but not good enough. It rolled just past the hole and narrowly missed the requisite par to make the cut.

Langer tapped in for bogey and walked off the 18th green for the final time as a competitor to another ovation. As he walked off, he was greeted by his family and fellow Masters winners.

Langer talked about what he has felt over the last couple of days.

“A lot of gratitude. It’s been tremendous to be here 41 times,” Langer told ESPN after the round.

Langer said the support he received from fans and his family has been “unbelievable.”

The two-time Masters champion was in a strong position to make the cut, but a double bogey on the 15th hole was a major blow to his chances of making the cut.

Langer said he had a “horrible finish” when referencing his miscues on the 15th and 18th holes.

Fred Couples, who holds the record for the oldest to make the cut at Augusta, also had a chance to rewrite his own record, but he also finished poorly with a 4-over for the first two days.

Langer made his Masters debut in 1982 as Germany’s first-ever participant in the prestigious tournament.

