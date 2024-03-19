Big East ‘disappointed’ some teams snubbed from NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Big East Conference men’s basketball coaches expressed their frustration with the NCAA as the league only saw three teams make the tournament this year.

UConn, the defending national champions, were the No. 1 overall seed with Marquette and Creighton both earning spots in the field of 68. But as coaches like Rick Pitino, Kim English and others spoke out about the alleged snubs, the conference released a statement on the issue.

“We have great respect for the NCAA men’s basketball committee and the time and effort that goes into selecting and seeding the teams for the NCAA tournament,” the conference said. “It is a very challenging job, and we have been advised that this year’s upsets added to the complexity and contributed to the committee’s final bracket selections.”

“Given the high level of play in our league, we are understandably very disappointed that some worthy Big East teams were not selected to participate. We will be working closely with our schools in the coming months to best position the Big East next year and to ensure that we continue to be represented in March Madness in a manner befitting our stature as one of the best conferences in college basketball.”

MARQUETTE’S SHAKA SMART: DEPAUL’S ‘WORST YEAR EVER’ LED TO LACK OF BIG EAST SCHOOLS IN MARCH MADNESS

A handful of stunning conference tournament champions made their way into the field, forcing the selection committee to give at-large bids to schools that may have been favorites to win their conference titles.

N.C. State shocked North Carolina to win the ACC Championship, while UAB won the American Athletic Conference over Temple. It meant Florida Atlantic getting an at-large bid.

Those were just a few of the teams that played a role in keeping some of the Big East schools out.

Seton Hall, Providence, Xavier and Butler will play in the NIT.

