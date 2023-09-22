Bijan Robinson says ‘its sucks’ to see Nick Chubb’s injury: ‘He paved the way for so many running backs’

Nick Chubb has racked up over 1,000 yards each of the past four seasons and has been one of the top running backs in the NFL since the Cleveland Browns selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Chubb appeared to be well on his way to producing another 100-yard rushing performance Monday night. He had gained 64 yards on nine carries during the Browns’ Week 2 game against the Steelers, but his tenth carry resulted in a gruesome injury.

Chubb was tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and remained on the ground grabbing his leg in obvious pain.

The four-time Pro Bowler was eventually carted off the field and later ruled out of the game with a knee injury.

“Nick’s got a very significant knee injury,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after Monday’s night game. “He’s a great football player as we know, but he’s an even better person. So, we will support him every step along the way.”

Chubb and Atlanta Falcons rookie sensation Bijan Robinson both had prolific college careers. Chubb bounced back from a knee injury during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs.

From 2020-22, Robison played for the Texas Longhorns.

Robinson was considered the consensus top running back in this year’s NFL Draft, and his rookie year is already off to an impressive start. Robinson said Chubb paved the way for running backs like him.

“I was hard to see that,” Robison said to Chubb’s season-ending injury. “He paved the way for so many running backs. … His running style and just who is as a person, I just think it just sucks to see that. He’s a guy that does everything right. … He does everything the right way. And to see that he got injured like that … especially because he got injured in college, it really does suck.” Robinson told Fox News Digital.

“For a guy like him that’s been the standard in the NFL for a long time … it sucks.”

Robinson added that he wanted to be respectful of Chubb’s situation and give him some time before he personally reached out to the Browns star. Robinson considers Chubb a role model and said when he does eventually speak with Chubb he would check on how he was doing.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet. Obviously, I know everybody is blowing up his phone. I kind of want to give him some time to think and get some other things out the way. … I’m going to be able to talk him and just see how’s he’s feeling … see how he’s doing because he’s such a huge role model for me and so many other guys in the league.” Robison told Fox News Digital

Shortly after Chubb went down with the devastating injury, Robinson took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message.

“Nick Chubb. God is right there with you! Role model,” Robison wrote along with a praying hands emoji.

Reactions also poured in from the NBA world.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who was born in Ohio, took to social media to offer his best wishes.

The plight of the NFL running back has been widely discussed this past offseason, and those discussions have come back to the forefront after Chubb’s injury. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, one of the most outspoken players on the topic, has also dealt with an injury this season.

Robinson is not only a talented runner. He can also go out wide as a receiver. His unique skills are what attracted the Falcons to him.

Despite the state of the running back market and its salaries, Robinson hopes to open doors for young players who aspire to be ball carriers.

“The way to change the position is being able to do so many different things on the football field. For me … lining up at receiver, lining up at slot, making yourself someone that is valuable for your team, for your offense. A lot of running backs in college, they text me and ask me for advice and how to be successful and how to do some many things in this league.

“I tell them you can’t just be a one-dimensional player, like you can’t just be a running back. You gotta be a guy that they can count on at receiver, a guy that they can count on a slot. A guy that they can count on in different situations that your team needs because that’s what gonna gain value in you as a player. And it’s gonna make you some much smarter as an overall ballplayer.”