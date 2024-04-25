Bill Belichick finds new job ahead of NFL season: report

For the first time in 50 years, Bill Belichick will not be on an NFL sideline.

Belichick’s first job in the NFL came in 1975 as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts. He then progressed to become one of the greatest head coaches ever, guiding the New England Patriots dynasty.

But after 24 seasons in Foxborough, he and the Pats mutually parted ways. After several interviews with other teams, Belichick was passed up on.

However, his football knowledge is reportedly still going to be used to be viewed by millions.

According to The Athletic, Belichick has been tabbed to be a “a regular recurring part of” the “ManningCast,” where Peyton and Eli Manning dissect “Monday Night Football” in real time.

So far, the “ManningCast” has not had a repeat guest, so this would be a first for the program.

Belichick, 72, joined New England in 2000, and won six Super Bowls with them. However, post-Tom Brady, it’s been a tough kick at the can.

Since Brady left the team, the Pats have made the playoffs just once in the last four years. They currently have the third pick in the NFL Draft, their lowest selection since 2008.

The Pats hired Jerod Mayo — ironically, that 2008 selection — to replace Belichick.

Belichick will be on Pat McAfee’s NFL Draft show on Thursday. He is also reportedly writing a book and possibly working on a podcast.

