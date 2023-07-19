Bill Belichick is ‘absolutely not’ the best coach of all time, former Patriots cornerback says

The consensus is Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach in the history of football — but Asante Samuel is not the consensus.

Samuel played under Belichick for five seasons winning two Super Bowls, so he knows exactly what Belichick is all about.

But despite two rings on his hand, he’s outside the box.

In fact, to take it a step further, he thinks calling Belichick the GOAT is a bad take.

CBS Sports recently asked the four-time Pro Bowler whether he thouht Belichick is the best coach ever. His response?

“Absolutely not.”

Bryant McFadden gave a death stare to his own camera before Samuel butted in.

“Are you crazy?” he asked.

In Samuel’s defense, he certainly came with some logic. The New England Patriots dynasty, in his mind, was all because of Tom Brady.

“Well, look at his record without Tom. You got to win without Tom,” Samuel continued. “One thing I learned about being great — you gotta be great in different situations. It was all Tom. I was there. I saw it. It was Tom. Everybody know it. Tom know it. But he ain’t gonna admit it. Because he want to be politically correct. That’s why I’m here. And I’mma tell the truth.

“I’ve been there. I seen it. I confronted him. And we’ve been through it. And that’s how I do.”

This isn’t the first time Samuel has been critical of Belichick. Last year on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, he ripped the dubbed “Patriot Way.”

“Some of them were brainwashed talking about ‘The Patriot Way.’ I’m not going for none of that,” Samuel said on the podcast. “I don’t know what no Patriot Way is…

“All of them [were] company men, talking about ‘Patriot Way,'” he continued. “I don’t know none of that. I’m here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money. So when you try to hold my money back, and you want all your money, I ain’t got no respect for you.”

Samuel also said at the time he’d put Belichick in the GOAT conversation if he wins a Super Bowl without Brady.

“I still give him credit, he can still be the greatest coach of all time,” Samuel said at the time. “He just got to win another Super Bowl.”

Belichick won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants in the 1986 and 1990 seasons.

Samuel’s son, Asante Samuel Jr., is a cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers.