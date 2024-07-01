Bill Belichick kept love life closely guarded, ex-Patriots player says

Bill Belichick’s love life has been in the spotlight over the last few weeks as it was revealed he was dating 23-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former cheerleader, for quite some time.

Former New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown said in a recent interview that Belichick’s personal life was kept heavily under wraps and he had no idea about Hudson.

“One thing about Bill Belichick,” Brown told TMZ Sports. “He’s one of the greatest coaches because he keeps it professional. He knows how to keep the main thing, the main thing, right?

“My whole thing in life is like everybody find love and be happy,” Brown added. “If he’s in love and he’s happy, that’s all you can want for another man.”

Brown recently retired from the NFL after he signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.

He played for the Patriots last season and appeared in 17 games. He had 13 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown.

He also spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

Belichick, who stepped down as head coach of the Patriots in January, and Hudson’s relationship was revealed earlier this month. TMZ reported they have been linked since his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022, and they apparently met on a flight to Boston the year prior.

After chatting it up, the two exchanged contact information and became a bit more serious recently.

