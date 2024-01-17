Bill Belichick knows exactly what he wants for next coaching gig: report

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

It seems like Bill Belichick knows exactly what he wants for his next job.

After coaching the New England Patriots 24 seasons, the legendary head coach and the team parted ways last week.

Belichick wants another job despite turning 72 in three months. He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

Apparently, the Falcons fit his mold.

Belichick wants to coach a team on the rise, a description the Falcons may fit, ESPN reported.

“I was told from the beginning that Belichick would likely target talented, yet underachieving teams. Atlanta probably falls in that category,” Jeremy Fowler said Tuesday on “SportsCenter,” via Bleacher Report.

Atlanta has used its last three first-round picks on offensive weapons in Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson. And each of them have produced subpar results, even though they all have shown flashes of greatness.

Pitts was picked fourth, London eighth and Robinson seventh, respectively, from 2021 to 2023. Atlanta went 7-10 in each of those seasons.

Belichick was the sixth coach who interviewed for the position. He spent the last 24 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with the team and establishing a fearsome dynasty along with Tom Brady for an unmatched era of football in the NFL.

Atlanta fired Arthur Smith after the team’s season finale loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

