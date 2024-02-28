Bill Belichick refuses to revisit spygate controversy in Patriots’ docuseries: ‘That’s all in the past’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

More than 15 years after the New England Patriots were caught videotaping the New York Jets’ coaching signals from the sidelines during the 2007 season, former head coach Bill Belichick remains tight-lipped on the matter.

Belichick’s storied career with the Patriots came to an end after they agreed to mutually part ways in January after 24 seasons and six titles.

But the dynasty that was established under his leadership is in the spotlight once again because of Apple TV’s latest docuseries, which revisits the highs and lows of his tenure in New England.

The latest episode documents the 2007 controversy when the Patriots were caught filming the Jets’ signals during a Sept. 9 game. Belichick and the team were later hit with costly fines and the loss of a first-round draft pick.

The fallout from the incident engulfed the franchise for years, but more than 15 years later, Belichick seemingly has no interest in revisiting the controversy.

“Yeah, again, that’s all in the past. I’ve made my comments on that. I don’t have anything to add,” Belichick said in the episode.

Similarly, former Patriots’ football research director Ernie Adams declined to elaborate further.

“Just so you know, on this whole video thing – the Jets game in 2007 – I’m not going to reopen it,” Adams said.

“Could I tell you stories? Yes. Am I going to? No. It’s going to the grave with me…”

Owner Robert Kraft spoke more openly about the incident and his feelings toward Belichick at the time.

“I went right over to Bill and I said ‘Let me ask you something, Bill. How important to us is something like that on a scale of 1-to-100?’ And he said to me, ‘One.’ And I said to him, ‘Then you’re a real schmuck.’”

“Look, I was p—– with Bill. But when you have division from within it can be very destructive and dangerous,” Kraft continued. “So, I protected Bill… We tried to protect his reputation.”

The Patriots went on to finish out the season undefeated, but were upset by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

