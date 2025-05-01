Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law slams Jordon Hudson over awkward interview

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law slammed the North Carolina Tar Heels coach’s girlfriend in a comment on Instagram as Julian Edelman defended the 24-year-old woman.

Jen Belichick, the wife of Bill’s son Steve, weighed in with her own opinion as Edelman said Jordon Hudson was just doing her job as a public relations representative to chime in and shut down a question she or her boyfriend did not want to talk about.



Comedian Nikki Glaser agreed with Edelman and lamented that “people are out for blood.”

“Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview,” Jen Belichick wrote in response to Glaser.

Jen Belichick referred to the TMZ Sports report in which claimed that Hudson delayed Bill Belichick’s interview with “CBS News Sunday Morning” for around 30 minutes because she allegedly “stormed” off set.

Edelman said on the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast that “people are given an unfair reality of what’s going on.”

Bill Belichick broke his silence on the debacle Wednesday, defending his girlfriend and accusing CBS of creating a “false narrative” with “selectively edited” clips.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” the coach said.

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help focus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true.”

CBS responded to Belichick’s statement later Wednesday.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” the company said. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”