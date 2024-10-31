Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend uses Halloween costume to seemingly take subtle jab at Super Bowl-winning coach

Halloween is on Thursday, but Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend already appears to be in the holiday spirit.

Linda Holliday, who reportedly dated the six-time Super Bowl champion coach for around 16 years, decided to use her Halloween costume to send a message.

Holliday was recently spotted dressed as the “The Bride” character from the series of “Kill Bill” action films. Actress and Boston native Uma Thurman portrayed “The Bride” character in both films.

Holliday’s costume choice may have been inspired by the former New England Patriots head coach.

Holliday took to social media on Wednesday after she apparently caught wind of some of the reactions to her costume. She instructed critics to simply “lighten up.”

The “GoJo and Golic” show, which is co-hosted by former ESPN star Mike Golic and his son Mike Golic Jr., shared a photo of Holliday’s costume during a recent broadcast.

Belichick has been dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson since parting ways with Holliday. Hudson is a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader.

While Belichick and Hudson reportedly became an item in early 2023, their relationship was not publicly confirmed until June 2024. The pair have been seen together on multiple occasions.

Belichick turned 72 in April. The 48-year age difference between Belichick and Hudson has drawn some criticism.

After nearly a quarter of a century at the helm, Belichick and the Patriots parted ways in January. The decision was described as mutual. “Robert (Kraft) and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways,” Belichick said at the time.

