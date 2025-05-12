Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, losing Miss Maine USA fan vote to transgender competitor

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant will feature Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, looking to claim the crown after finishing as runner-up last year.

But if the early fan voting is any indication, Hudson could be in line for a lower finish.

The online vote, which allows the public to vote for a favorite contestant for $1 per vote, showed Hudson way behind for first place with just over 220 votes at the time of publication. The model who wins the online vote will also win the People’s Choice Award and an automatic entry into the pageant’s semifinals.

Ahead of Hudson is Isabelle St. Cyr with over 440 votes at the time of publication. St. Cyr is the first transgender model to compete in the Miss Maine USA competition in its history after previously winning the local Miss Monson USA pageant in the Maine town of Monson.

“When I started cheerleading I had all the odds stacked against me,” St. Cyr wrote in a March 25 Facebook post. “So much pushback, so many people telling me it wasn’t a space for me. But I fought for what I loved and I ended up being a very successful cheerleader, winning state and national titles and inspiring people to join even if they hadn’t been doing it their whole life.

“I sense a similar trajectory in my ongoing journey with pageants. I believe I have everything it takes to be Miss Maine USA and I know that no amount of experience can match a true passion and drive to accomplish something.”

Maine has been a battleground for the ongoing national conflict between blue state officials and the federal government over the issue of trans athletes in women’s and girls sports since February.

Gov. Janet Mills and education officials have taken a hard stand to enable trans inclusion amid immense federal pressure by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state over the issue.

Hudson is competing to represent Maine fishing families after her family’s fishing business went bankrupt when she was a child.

“As the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families, to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through,” Hudson wrote on Instagram.

On Saturday afternoon, the Maine online vote page crashed, so updated results are unknown.

The most recent leader in the online vote before the crash was University of Southern Maine student Lexi Bjork with over 1,400 votes.