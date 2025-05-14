Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson says relationship led to ‘identity erasure’ in letter to cheer team

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick’s controversial 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson said she experienced an identity “erasure” in a recent letter to her cheerleading teammates, according to The Washington Post.

A letter obtained by the outlet showed Hudson apologizing to the members of her adult cheerleading team BlackOut, and thanking them for “tolerating… baggage” related to her romance.

“During this time I have faced a slow, exterior erasure of my strong, individual identity. I can’t thank you [enough] for helping keep that in tact by embracing me, for me. It is so difficult for me to give up my time with you, because I feel like I am giving up a part of myself in the process,” read the letter, which was dated Dec. 14, 2024.

“I want to take a moment to both apologize for, and simultaneously thank you for all of the ‘baggage’ that comes with having me around; from the interlopers at practice, to the subsequent media exploitation, to the lack of dependability.”

The letter ultimately stated her decision to leave, insisting it was the best decision for the team.

The Maine native has become one of the most notorious figures in football in recent weeks. Her romantic relationship, and now business relationship, with Belichick has prompted multiple controversies and concerns about the coach’s current mindset and reputation.

With Belichick set to lead UNC’s football program in 2025, Hudson has been a visible and involved presence in the program’s operations.

Since the university hired Belichick in December, Hudson has served in an unofficial role on the football program, which includes being copied on all emails sent to Belichick, per multiple reports.

Meanwhile, a report by The Athletic suggests Hudson also played a role in preventing UNC from being featured in an offseason special of HBO’s popular “Hard Knocks” series.

CHARLES BARKLEY EXPRESSES CONCERN ABOUT HOW JORDON HUDSON IS AFFECTING BILL BELICHICK’S LEGACY

“Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend, played an instrumental role in stopping the production, related to her request to be heavily involved in the project, according to multiple industry sources briefed on the negotiations,” the report read.

Hudson recently exclaimed a now-infamous line during Belichick’s “CBS News Sunday Morning” interview. When interviewer Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and Hudson met, she interjected, “We’re not talking about this.”

Belichick later released a statement through UNC addressing the incident, accusing CBS of trying to create a “false narrative.” The coach said he “clearly communicated” to his publicist, Simon & Schuster, that any promotional interviews would be “solely” on his upcoming book, “The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football,” but the network didn’t honor that request.

“I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” the statement read.

“After [this] occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

CBS responded with its own statement.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement on X. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

Hudson was caught up in another disputed report related to UNC on Friday. Independent journalist Pablo Torre reported that she was barred from North Carolina’s athletics facilities and football field.

However, the university disputed Torre’s report.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University,” the school said.