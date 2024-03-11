Bill Belichick’s ‘head coaching career could be over,’ former NFL executive says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Bill Belichick failed to land another head coaching job this winter after he parted ways with the New England Patriots following more than two decades at the helm and six Super Bowl titles.

Marc Ross, a former New York Giants executive and NFL Network analyst, suggested that Belichick’s coaching career could be over. Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons twice, but the team chose a familiar face in Raheem Morris over him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As far as a head coach, yeah, I think this might be the end of the road for him,” Ross told TMZ Sports. “If he wants to take a step back and be a coordinator, that may be something down the line.… Will he want to do that? That’s the situation for him.”

Ross suggested teams may be dismayed with the way Belichick runs a team.

“I think what really happened was that Bill Belichick – the name and the rings, and you can’t dismiss what he’s done in the league. But when you’re a team, and you’re looking at all the different factors bringing him in there, that throws a lot of things out of whack for you.…

RUSSELL WILSON ANNOUNCES HE WILL SIGN WITH STEELERS FOR 2024 SEASON

“I think, unfortunately, the head coaching career could be over for Belichick. But there may be something in the cards for him if he wants to do that.”

Belichick’s son, Steve, suggested that the football coach could be headed for TV.

“He’s definitely pursuing some other stuff, whether it’s TV or a regular on ‘Green Light’ or whatever it may be,” Steve Belichick said on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick was 266-121 during his time in New England. He had 302 career wins, which is third most in the NFL. Don Shula is first with 328 and George Halas second with 318.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.