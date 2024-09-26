Bill Belichick’s next coaching gig could be with team off to putrid 2024 start, NFL analyst suggests

Football coaching legend Bill Belichick is enjoying his time breaking down the league in his new media role, but he’s made it clear he hasn’t retired from coaching after not landing a coaching job after his departure from the New England Patriots.

One NFL analyst believes there is already a team that could want Belichick’s services after a putrid start to the 2024 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have looked lost.

They are 0-3 under Doug Pederson after getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This is Pederson’s third year as head coach for owner Shad Khan’s Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who just signed a massive extension that pays him $55 million per year the next five seasons, is 0-8 in his last eight starts dating to last season.

There are some who are hitting the panic button already for Jacksonville, and Albert Breer of “The Monday Morning Quarterback” thinks Belichick could be a guy the Jaguars consider if they decide to move on from Pederson.

“They’re just a sneaky one with Belichick for me,” Breer said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

One of the main reasons Breer thinks Belichick could be an option is Khan and his son, Tony Khan, the team’s chief football strategy officer, having a relationship with Belichick already.

BILL BELICHICK HAS 1 WORD TO DESCRIBE WHY IT’S DIFFICULT TO LURE FREE AGENTS TO PATRIOTS

“Tony Khan has a strong relationship with Bill Belichick … to the point where — so when they hired Doug Marrone full-time, they removed the interim tag [in 2017]. That was largely on the advice of Bill Belichick to do it. So, Bill has had the ear of ownership in that place for a while now. And I just wonder if that’s not rattling around in the heads of ownership up there now.”

Breer added that, from a business perspective, the addition of Belichick could work well in South Florida, including “sponsorships to sell, you’ve got suites to sell, all of that stuff.”

“He does have a place, I think, right down the street,” Breer said. “I guess down I-95 there in South Florida too, so that wouldn’t hurt either.”

Belichick appeared to be a frontrunner for another team down south this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons had him in multiple times to discuss their head coaching vacancy before hiring Raheem Morris.

Belichick’s resume is legendary with six Super Bowl victories during his 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and a dynasty with Tom Brady at quarterback.

When he didn’t land a coaching job, it was clear media companies were interested in the 72-year-old. ESPN, however, reported that Belichick would return to coaching “only in the right situations with good jobs.”

In the meantime, the Jaguars are trying to right a ship that appears to be sinking. And it will be difficult for them to fix things this week against a divisional opponent, the Houston Texans, before heading to London to face the Indianapolis Colts.

“There has to be changes, whether it’s play design, personnel, everything,” Pederson said after the loss to Buffalo.

“Everything’s on the table, let’s call it, and those are all things that I have to look at. We have to look at it as a staff and make the adjustments.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pederson, who was hired by the Jaguars after the departure of Urban Meyer in 2021, led the Jaguars to a playoff berth two years ago, and they shocked the Los Angeles Chargers with a historic comeback in the wild-card round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.