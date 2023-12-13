Bill Belichick’s Patriots future gets murkier amid NFL insider’s latest report

The Bill Belichick rumors have some truth to them, one NFL insider said Monday.

The New England Patriots apparently made the decision to part ways with the legendary head coach after this season over a month ago, NBC Boston’s Tom Curran said.

Rumors floated that Belichick could be fired if their game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany didn’t go well.

Of course, that did not happen, but that 10-6 loss on Nov. 12 across the pond was apparently enough for the Pats to move on after this season.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made,” Curran.

The Pats, though, wanted to wait until after the season because “you don’t fire Bill Belichick in the middle of the season.”

It was reported that Belichick and the Pats actually agreed to a contract extension, but Curran says that’s only through next year. But it wouldn’t be an “impediment” from them changing course.

It’s been a rough go for the Pats, who have been officially eliminated from postseason contention and will miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls as their head coach since taking over at the beginning of the new millennium.

New England benched Mac Jones, the 15th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, for Bailey Zappe, who earned a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. But it was only their third win of the season.