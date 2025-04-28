Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson thrust into national spotlight after awkward interview

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson was thrust into the national spotlight over the weekend after the North Carolina Tar Heels football coach had an awkward interview on CBS.

Belichick has kept his personal life out of the spotlight for most of his career. He never once gave reporters nuggets of information about how his dating life was going, let alone any real reaction to off-the-field gossip about his New England Patriots players.

As his time with the Patriots started to come to an end, a spotlight started to show on his life away from the game he dominated from the sidelines. He broke up with Linda Holliday in 2022 and was seen in viral doorbell footage sneaking out of a New England seaside cottage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, the 73-year-old Belichick is dating 24-year-old Hudson and what appeared to be a sweet romance has garnered the attention of the NFL and pop culture worlds.

Belichick and Hudson were rumored to have met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida, TMZ Sports reported last June. Belichick reportedly autographed Hudson’s homework while the former cheerleader was still attending Bridgewater State University.

“Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels!” Belichick allegedly wrote.

Hudson chronicled their four-year “meet-iversary” in February, seemingly confirming the TMZ report.

“Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

The post came after Hudson’s appearance at the NFL Honors raised eyebrows. She was spotted wearing a championship ring, which initial reports alleged was Belichick’s jewelry. However, she clarified that it was her own cheerleading championship ring from Bridgewater State.

Hudson has seemingly brought out Belichick’s romantic side, even getting him onto the social media platform he once dubbed “InstaFace.”

There, Belichick has been seen in several of Hudson’s photos. He was spotted dressed as a fisherman catching Hudson – a mermaid – in one snap during Halloween. She also praised him as his “twin flame” in a birthday post.

As Belichick took the North Carolina football job, questions over how much say she has in his professional life were raised. It came to a head during Belichick’s interview on “CBS News Sunday Morning.”

BILL BELICHICK’S GIRLFRIEND SHUTS DOWN RELATIONSHIP QUESTION: ‘WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THIS’

Belichick asked North Carolina athletics officials to copy Hudson in emails, The Athletic reported earlier this month. Hudson questioned what the school was doing to protect Belichick from slanderous posts on social media referring to him as a “predator” for dating someone nearly five decades his junior.

“Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?” Hudson asked in February.

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day, “I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'”

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life.

Hudson also reportedly expressed concerns about fans calling out “nepotism,” given that Belichick’s son, Steve, is the team’s defensive coordinator.

Hudson was also spotted at Tar Heels practice wearing production equipment. Pro Football Talk noted that Hudson was “just doing her job.” She had a producer role for a documentary on Belichick. The clip showed Hudson doing what any good producer would do – help the coach get properly mic’d up. The report noted that the documentary was set to be with NFL Films before the production company handling it changed.

On CBS, Belichick sat down with Tony Dokoupil for the “CBS News Sunday Morning” interview to talk about his new book. Belichick described Hudson as his “creative muse.” However, the interview appeared to go awry when Dokoupil asked about how he and Hudson met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said as she sat off to the side.

Dokoupil asked Belichick how he dealt with the comments and attention about his relationship.

“Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like what’s best for me and what’s right,” he said.

It was not the only time Hudson interjected during the questioning, Pro Football Talk reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hudson will seemingly be a constant presence at Tar Heels football games once the college football season begins later this year. Their relationship will be front and center in the spotlight as the reports have indicated they “discussed marriage.”