Bill Belichick’s son reveals father’s intentions after not landing head coaching job

Steve Belichick, the son of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, revealed what’s in store for his father after he didn’t land a head coaching job this offseason.

Steve Belichik made an appearance on “Green Light with Chris Long,” where he divulged his father’s intentions heading into the new NFL season, which includes a role in television.

“He’s definitely pursuing some other stuff, whether it’s TV or a regular on ‘Green Light’ or whatever it may be,” he said of his father.

Steve Belichick also commented on how his father was holding up after leaving the Patriots following 24 years of dominance that included six Super Bowl rings.

“I think he’s good, you know?” Steve Belichick said after being asked if his father was “OK” leaving the Patriots. “Let the stuff roll off your back and move forward. He doesn’t dwell unless we lost the game and need to get on some guys, but eventually you’ve got to turn the page. Honestly, I wasn’t too involved in any of that stuff. He did his thing, I did my thing and that was kind of that.”

It wasn’t for the lack of trying that Bill Belichick didn’t land a head coaching job. He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons twice following his mutual parting of ways with the Patriots, which came after a dismal 4-13 season.

However, the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank decided to go with Raheem Morris, the former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, for the job. Several other teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders didn’t bring in Belichick as well.

In turn, a media role became a topic of conversation in NFL circles with regard to Belichick.

Of course, Belichick was known for being stoic when asked questions by the media during his many years as a head coach. But an appearance before the Army-Navy Game this year on ESPN’s “College GameDay” might have changed some minds about what he’d be like as an NFL analyst, especially after he put a 1962 Navy helmet on his head.

“I hope he just goes out and is himself and … shows his personality a little bit, which he doesn’t do most of the time, unless you’re in the building,” Steve Belichick said. “… Putting on the helmet and stuff like that, he does s— like that a lot but no one ever sees it. And so, I was happy that people at least saw a better side of him that not a lot of people see.”

Steve Belichick took the Washington Huskies’ defensive coordinator position this month despite Jerod Mayo, his father’s successor with the Patriots, offering him and his brother, Brian, a spot on his staff, per Sports Illustrated.

He joined his father’s staff in New England in 2012, serving as a coaching assistant before working up the ranks. He was named safeties coach prior to the 2016 season, when the Pats eventually won it all on the famous Malcolm Brown interception at the goal line against the Seahawks.

He started calling defensive plays in 2019 following Brian Flores’ departure, and the Patriots went on to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl, which was the lowest scoring title game of all time.