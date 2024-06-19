Bill Belichick’s viral doorbell camera moment takes new twist amid love life rumors: report

Bill Belichick went viral in November during the NFL season when a doorbell camera caught him leaving the Massachusetts home of a potential fling.

With rumors about Belichick dating a 24-year-old former cheerleader, The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that the camera caught him departing the woman’s home. The abrupt departure was even referenced by Tom Brady during his Netflix roast last month before the relationship was made public.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 72-year-old former New England Patriots head coach’s relationship with Jordon Hudson was revealed in the tabloids last week.

TMZ Sports reported the two had been dating as early as 2022.

Brady referenced Belichick’s viral moment in his roast but, at the time, it seemed just like a passing comment. Little did anyone know, Belichick and Hudson were hot and heavy.

“When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one.’ Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago. Hey, you still got it,” Brady said. “Respect, baby!”

VIKINGS 1ST-ROUND PICK JJ MCCARTHY THROWS BRUTAL 1ST PITCH AT TWINS GAME

TMZ reported Tuesday that their first meeting ended with Belichick writing a note in her college textbook.

“Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!” Belichick appeared to write in the book, signed Feb. 11, 2021, along with the six Super Bowls he won as the New England Patriots head coach.

The two are said to have met on an airplane to Boston. Hudson attended Bridgewater State University, roughly 20 miles away from Gillette Stadium.

But the two apparently became romantically linked the following year after Belichick’s breakup with Linda Holliday. After chatting it up, the two exchanged contact information and became a bit more serious recently.

Belichick was spotted at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, apparently in support of Hudson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hudson, a “philosopher” and “entrepreneur,” according to her Instagram bio, was reportedly at Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this week with Belichick.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.