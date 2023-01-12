Bills add wide receiver Cole Beasley to active roster ahead of wild-card matchup with Dolphins

Cole Beasley appears to have a role with the Buffalo Bills as the organization tries for its first Super Bowl victory.

The veteran wide receiver was signed from the practice squad and added to the 53-man roster on Thursday as Buffalo prepares for its wild-card matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It’s been a tumultuous season for Beasley, who announced his retirement from football after appearing in just two games during the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two months later, Beasley signed with the Bills practice squad, reuniting with quarterback Josh Allen following three seasons together from 2019 to 2021.

Beasley has appeared in two games for the Bills this season, catching two passes for 18 yards.

Beasley had a career year in 2020 with the Bills, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns.

He was released by the Bills in March 2022 before signing with the Buccaneers.

Buffalo are looking to rebound after an excruciating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 NFL playoffs.

The Bills have been to the Super Bowl four times – all in consecutive years – losing all four games.

The 2022 Bills finished the regular season 13-3 after their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was canceled following safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the first quarter.

Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and required CPR.

Due to the cancelation of the game, the NFL announced Thursday that a potential AFC Championship Game matchup between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.