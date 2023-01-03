Bills, Bengals fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin: ‘Least we could do is come down and pray’

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans joined hands in prayer outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as they awaited a further update on the condition of Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

Fans appeared to come over from Paycor Stadium to show support for the young defensive back after he collapsed on the field during the game. The Bills safety appeared to make a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up for a moment and took a few steps backward before collapsing.

Hamlin needed CPR and an AED on the field before he was rushed to the hospital.

Fans were outside the hospital to show support.

Janet and Chuck Kohl were among the fans to come to the hospital after watching the game on TV.

“Least we could do is come down and pray,” they told Fox News Digital. “Reminds you of the humanity of it all.”

The NFL postponed the game after Hamlin was taken to the hospital.

The Bills selected Hamlin with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in 14 games last season – mostly on special teams – in his rookie season.

Hamlin, 24, was playing his 16th game of the season. He had seen more time on the field as he recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.