Bills brass say team’s Super Bowl window is still open despite another disappointing playoff exit

The Buffalo Bills had yet another disappointing playoff exit despite Super Bowl expectations.

For the third time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs knocked them out of the playoffs, this time with the benefit of a field goal that fittingly went wide-right.

When the Bills made the AFC championship in the 2020 season, many expected they’d have a Super Bowl at this point, but hey have failed to make it to the conference title game since then.

The Bills doubters are now in full force, but members of the Bills brass aren’t ready to give up on their guys just yet.

In a year-end press conference, general manager Brandon Beane shut down any notion that the Bills’ Super Bowl window is shut.

“I don’t get into that ‘window’s closed’ mindset,” Beane said, via WIVB in Buffalo. “Your team is always changing and evolving each class, with draft classes, free agents. …

“There’s no perfect solution here. You have to keep working. You have to learn,” Beane said. “I can’t sit up here and guarantee you, ‘Oh yes, we have this magic answer and now we’re going to the AFC Championship next year or we’re going to the Super Bowl.’ We know what it takes, we do. We have to execute. Unless you’re getting blown out, when you lose a game, a one-score game, you really can narrow it down to three, four, five plays in a game they made, you didn’t. And you have to make those. … While we’re extremely disappointed — nobody is more disappointed than me — I’m also not going to just throw the whole season out and say, ‘Let’s tear this thing up and start over.'”

But most importantly, Beane feels he has the right guy to lead them in Josh Allen.

“This is a quarterback league, and I believe in the guy we’ve got under center.”

“I’m pretty goal-oriented, and the ultimate goal is winning a world championship and doing that for Bills Mafia, doing that for Terry and Kim, doing that for the people in Western New York,” head coach Sean McDermott added. “I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished, but not in any way satisfied or going to get complacent with where we’re at. Every year you start over and every year that fire, I can tell you and promise you, that fire burns within me as bright as it did the year before, if not more.

“We’re disappointed, yes, but not broken.”

Each team the Bills have lost to in the playoffs since the 2020 season has eventually gone on to play in the Super Bowl.

