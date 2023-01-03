Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on the field, game temporarily suspended

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was involved in a scary incident on Monday in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin appeared to get up from the tackle unscathed but he took a few steps back and collapsed onto the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Medical personnel came out onto the field to attend to Hamlin and a stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport him out of Paycor Stadium. Moments later, an ambulance was seen on the field and the broadcast showed Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs emotional on the field as they await to get word on Hamlin.

The entire Bills team was out on the field and players were seen praying. The entire stadium fell silent.

SAQUON BARKLEY HEAPS PRAISE ON DANIEL JONES AS GIANTS CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH

According to multiple reports, medical personnel were giving Hamlin CPR. He eventually put into the back of an ambulance and carried to the hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended and players went back into the locker room.

The injury he sustained wasn’t immediately clear.

The Bills selected Hamlin with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in 14 games last season – mostly on the special teams – in his rookie season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamlin was playing his 16th game of the season. He had seen more time on the field as he recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.