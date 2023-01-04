Bills’ Damar Hamlin has shown ‘signs of improvement,’ still in critical condition, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” since he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game, the team said Wednesday.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said in a tweet.

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Doctors at the hospital got “promising readings that they had been hoping to see,” ESPN reported, citing Jordon Rooney and the Hamlin family. Rooney reportedly added that it appeared “progress” was made. Hamlin was still in the ICU sedated and considered to be in critical condition.

Rooney also clarified to the outlet that Hamlin needed to be resuscitated only once — at Paycor Stadium. Dorian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told CNN on Tuesday night that Hamlin’s heart needed to be restarted for a second time.

The scary incident occurred with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and Cincinnati leading the game, 7-3. The Bengals were on their second drive of the game when quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to Tee Higgins. Bills safety Hamlin came over to make a tackle to end the play.

Hamlin was on the ground for a while as he received CPR from the medical staff on the field before he was put into the ambulance. Hamlin was being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The NFL later announced it postponed the game between the Bills and Bengals. There was no timetable for the game to be played or made up.

The Bills selected Hamlin with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in 14 games last season – mostly on special teams – in his rookie season.

Hamlin, 24, was playing his 16th game of the season. He had seen more time on the field as he recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.