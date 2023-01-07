FOX Sports 

Bills’ Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, continues to make progress after cardiac arrest

 

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The Bills posted an update on Hamlin’s condition Saturday afternoon, saying that Hamlin remains in critical condition while continuing to breathe on his own.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game with the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
(Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the Bills posted to Twitter.

NFL ANNOUNCES DAMAR HAMLIN WILL BE HONORED ‘LEAGUE-WIDE’ IN ALL WEEK 18 MATCHUPS

“He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”

The report follows Thursday’s update which stated that doctors have seen a “remarkable improvement” in Hamlin.

Hamlin spoke with his Bills teammates Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed overnight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Love you boys,” Hamlin said to his teammates.

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Buffalo Bills gather as an ambulance parks on the field while CPR is administered to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after a play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. The game was suspended with suspended in the first quarter after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) was taken away in an ambulance following a play.
(Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports)

Quarterback Josh Allen – Hamlin’s teammate – shared an emotional thanks on Thursday to Buffalo’s trainers for saving Hamlin’s life.

“I want to thank — I know coach mentioned it earlier — our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on but going through a checklist … saving his life,” an emotional Allen told reporters.

“Being on that field, you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief.”

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills stands near the sidelines during introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Allen told reporters that while the team is not sure when they’ll be able to speak to Damar, they’re “chomping at the bit” to see him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tell him how much we love him as a team,” Allen said when asked what he’ll say to Hamlin when he first is able to speak with Hamlin. “He’s a kid that walks around the facility that you never see in a bad mood. He’s always upbeat. He just wants to be out there and play football. We’re looking forward to that.”

The Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

 