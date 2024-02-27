Bills’ Dion Dawkins goes scorched-earth on Jets in interview: ‘I hate them’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Buffalo Bills and New York Jets players were caught yelling at each other in the tunnel at Highmark Stadium after their game in November. Buffalo had just won the game 32-6.

The incident appeared to reignite a feud between players on both teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Videos posted to social media showed Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive tackle Micheal Clemons talking to each other as they headed into their locker rooms. Things took a contentious turn as the players got into each other’s faces. Team personnel had to separate them.

Dawkins and Clemons were already seen getting into each other during the game. Dawkins made clear after the game he was no fan of the Jets. And in a recent interview, Dawkins expanded on his remarks.

“Weirdos being weird,” Dawkins said on VLAD TV earlier this month. “I don’t even want to give the man no credit talking about him. No. 72, Micheal Clemons, b—- boy.

RUSSELL WILSON HOPES TO STAY WITH BRONCOS, WANTS TO WIN 2 MORE SUPER BOWLS

“You know, I’m just gonna keep it a buck, I hate them. All of them, bro, they are all some like… when it comes to sports, there’s people that play the sport because they love the sport and there’s people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they play the sport to try to be cool. Those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram.”

Dawkins said he respected Quinnen Williams and a few of their coaches but ripped the rest of the team.

He finished the 2023 season as a Pro Bowler for the third consecutive time. Clemons, a defensive tackle for the Jets, finished up his second season. The 2024 season will be Clemons’ third.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2024 schedule isn’t out yet, but the Jets and Bills will meet twice next season. It’s all a matter of when.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.