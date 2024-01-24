Bills fans donate money to animal shelter in response to social media harassment of kicker Tyler Bass

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Bills fans, also known as “Bills Mafia,” responded to the threats and harassment placekicker Tyler Bass reportedly received in the wake of his crucial missed kick in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game. As an apparent show of support for Bass, fans have now donated more than $50,000 to a cat shelter.

Bass’ 44-yard field goal attempt late in the fourth quater could have tied the Bills-Chiefs playoff game. Instead, the Bills went on to suffer a 27-24 loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after the postseason loss, “Bills Mafia” also took notice of Bass’ account on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, appeared to be deactivated. As of Tuesday afternoon, the @tbass_xvi page said, “This account doesn’t exist.”

The Instagram account that Bass used during the NFL season also appeared to be down.

Ten Live Club, a shelter that also rescues cats, is the recipient of Bills support after Bass was reportedly bullied online.

A Ten Lives Club spokesperson told USA Today that more than 600 individuals donated a total of $14,760 as of Monday. The donations ballooned to more than $50,000 by Tuesday.

Bass is a brand ambassador for Ten Lives Club. Some “Bills Mafia” members donated $22 in honor of Bass’ No. 2 Bills jersey.

“WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND,” Ten Lives Club wrote in a social media post along with a promotional photo of Bass holding a cat.

“We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name.”

The organization also praised Bass for his accomplishments as a football player and as a person who has helped animals.

“Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone.”

Bass’ missed field goal recalled memories of former Bills kicker Scott Norwood’s critical missed kick in Super Bowl XXV. Sunday’s loss marked the third time in the last four years that Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo from the postseason.

