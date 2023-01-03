Bills gather for team prayer on field following Damar Hamlin injury

The Buffalo Bills gathered as a team for a group prayer following a horrifying scene during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that saw second-year safety Damar Hamlin taken off the field in an ambulance following a scary hit in the first half.

Players from both teams surrounded Hamlin after he collapsed on the field following a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the quarter.

Hamlin reportedly received CPR and oxygen before being taken off the field in an ambulance.

BILLS’ DAMAR HAMLIN COLLAPSES ON THE FIELD, MEDICAL STAFF APPEAR TO ADMINISTER CPR

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs were emotional looking on amid the uncertainty. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was then seen on the broadcast gathering his team for a group prayer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was delayed for 23 minutes before the NFL announced that the game was temporarily suspended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Players from both teams then made their way back to their respective locker rooms.