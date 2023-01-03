FOX Sports 

Bills gather for team prayer on field following Damar Hamlin injury

 

The Buffalo Bills gathered as a team for a group prayer following a horrifying scene during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that saw second-year safety Damar Hamlin taken off the field in an ambulance following a scary hit in the first half.

Players from both teams surrounded Hamlin after he collapsed on the field following a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the quarter.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Hamlin reportedly received CPR and oxygen before being taken off the field in an ambulance.

BILLS’ DAMAR HAMLIN COLLAPSES ON THE FIELD, MEDICAL STAFF APPEAR TO ADMINISTER CPR

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs were emotional looking on amid the uncertainty. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was then seen on the broadcast gathering his team for a group prayer.

Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The game was delayed for 23 minutes before the NFL announced that the game was temporarily suspended.

Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Players from both teams then made their way back to their respective locker rooms.

 